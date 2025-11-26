Liberty Gold Receives Completeness Determination For The Mine Plan Of Operations At Its Black Pine Gold Project, Idaho

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX:LGD; OTCQX:LGDTF) ("Liberty Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the United States Forest Service (“USFS”) and the United States Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”) have determined that the Mine Plan of Operations (“MPO”) for the Company's flagship Black Pine Oxide Gold Project (“Black Pine” or the“Project”) in southern Idaho has met federal content standards and is deemed“Administratively Complete” under Title 36, Subpart 228 and Title 43, Subpart 3809 of the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations.

Key permitting milestone achieved: The USFS and BLM's completeness determination confirms that the Black Pine MPO meets applicable requirements to advance through the US federal permitting process to the next stage;

Foundation for the National Environmental Policy Act (“NEPA”) review: The MPO outlines proposed mining, processing, environmental protection measures and reclamation activities based on Liberty Gold's Preliminary Feasibility Study1 (see press release October 10, 2024 ) and serves as the basis for the forthcoming federal environmental analysis;

Collaborative, multi-agency permitting approach: The MPO was prepared in close coordination with the USFS, BLM, Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (“IDEQ”), Idaho Department of Lands (“IDL”), and the Idaho Governor's Office of Energy and Mineral Resources (“OEMR”) under an interagency Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) executed in February 2025. This MOU formalized agency roles and timelines for efficient coordination through the NEPA process. The MPO was submitted in February 2025 and underwent an extensive initial completeness review by the USFS and BLM. The Company has worked closely and diligently with federal and state agencies to address comments provided and is pleased to have achieved this foundational milestone for Black Pine.

Stantec Appointed as Independent Third-Party EIS Contractor: Stantec, a US-based, global leader in sustainable engineering and environmental consulting, has been retained by the USFS and BLM to prepare the Black Pine Environmental Impact Study (“EIS”) and related documentation under federal oversight. Preparations are well-advanced for streamlined initiation of the EIS process, and extensive environmental baseline studies have been completed that will inform key sections of the EIS document. Next steps: The USFS and BLM will publish the Notice of Intent (“NOI”) in the Federal Register, initiating the prescribed part of the NEPA review commencing with formal stakeholder engagement and drafting of the EIS. Public scoping meetings will engage with federal, state, and local agencies, Tribal Nations, and community stakeholders to identify issues and alternatives for the EIS over a 24-month period leading to a draft Decision Notice (USFS) and Record of Decision (BLM). The EIS will evaluate potential environmental and socio-economic effects of the Project, including water resources, air quality, wildlife, vegetation, cultural resources, and reclamation planning, as well as alternatives and mitigation measures. The Company continues to advance Idaho state-level permits in parallel, including key subject areas of water rights, air quality, mine reclamation, and cyanidation permits. These efforts and timing align with Idaho's Strategic Permitting, Efficiency, and Economic Development (“SPEED”) Act, which aims to enhance coordination and efficiency in project permitting.



1 See technical report“Black Pine Project NI 43-101 Technical Report, Oneida County, Idaho, USA”, effective June 1, 2024, and dated November 21, 2024, prepared by Valerie Wilson, P.Geo. SLR Consulting Ltd.; Todd Carstensen, RM-SME AGP Mining Consultants Inc.; Gary Simmons, MMSA GL Simmons Consulting, LLC; Nicholas T. Rocco, Ph.D., P.E. NewFields Companies LLC; Benjamin Bermudez, P.E. M3 Engineering & Technology Corp.; Matthew Sletten, P.E. M3 Engineering & Technology Corp.; John Rupp, P.E. Piteau Associates Ltd.; Daniel Yang, P.Eng., P.E. Knight Piésold Ltd.; Richard DeLong, M.Sc. Westland Engineering & Environmental Services Inc. on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and press release dated October 10, 2024.



Jon Gilligan, President and CEO of Liberty Gold, stated:“Acceptance of our Mine Plan of Operations is a major permitting achievement for Liberty Gold and for Idaho. It is the product of years of technical, environmental and community work culminating in a high-quality submittal that meets the rigorous federal standards for mine development. We are proud to advance Black Pine mine permitting under the strong collaborative framework established with our federal agency partners and with the State of Idaho. This milestone brings us one step closer to a construction decision as we continue to demonstrate that Black Pine is one of the most significant oxide gold development opportunities in the Great Basin.”

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is focused on developing open pit oxide deposits in the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideal for open-pit mining. This region is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho and Utah. The Company is advancing the Black Pine Project in southeastern Idaho, a past-producing, Carlin-style gold system with a large, growing resource and strong economic potential. We know the Great Basin and are driven to discover and advance big gold deposits that can be mined profitably in open-pit scenarios and in an environmentally responsible manner.

