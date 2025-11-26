'Me Dreaming Awake' Invites Readers Into A Lyrical World Where Pain, Memory, And Hope Rise From The Shadows

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Poet Ray Melendez releases Me Dreaming Awake, a haunting and emotionally charged collection of poems, personal passages, reflections, and quiet revelations pulled from the fragile border between dreams and waking life. Through raw honesty and lyrical depth, Melendez opens a doorway into the unspoken truths of the heart and his personal life-where memory aches, hope flickers, and healing begins one whispered line at a time.

The collection invites readers into the hidden corners of Melendez's inner world, where loneliness, longing, love, domestic violence, depression/anxiety, bipolar disorder, and betrayal weave together like shifting shadows across a city skyline. Each poem and passage becomes an intimate conversation, a moment suspended between breath and emotion, reminding readers that even the quietest wounds carry their own kind of poetry. Melendez writes with a stark vulnerability that mirrors the experience of being lost, searching through broken relationships, and learning to stand again after life's tender or brutal blows. His words offer a quiet refuge for readers who have felt the ache of unspoken emotions and the yearning to be understood.

Throughout Me Dreaming Awake, readers follow a“lost boy” navigating storms of the mind, the echoes of unsaid words, and the quiet spaces where truth reveals itself. Melendez captures what it means to carry invisible battles while still reaching for hope-a reminder that dreaming is not escaping but surviving. The collection offers a deeply relatable journey for anyone who has ever felt unheard, unseen, or suspended between who they were and who they are becoming. He even offers personal inspirational poems and passages to the readers who may need some uplifting in their lives.

Inspired by his own emotional personal journey and the universal experience of grappling with inner darkness, Melendez wrote Me Dreaming Awake as both a creative offering and a lifeline. He seeks to give readers a companion for the nights when thoughts feel too heavy, when the past presses too close, and when the heart needs language for what it cannot say aloud. His poetry stands at the intersection of truth and imagination, offering space for reflection, healing, and self-discovery.

Perfect for lovers of modern poetry, introspective and inspirational writing, and emotionally rich storytelling, Me Dreaming Awake is a book that lingers long after the final page. It is for the dreamers, the wounded, the healing, and the resilient-those still searching for belonging in the quiet hours of the night.

Ray Melendez wrote Me Dreaming Awake for readers who know what it's like to fall apart quietly and rebuild themselves in the dark. He invites readers into his personal life, sharing the wounds, the growth, and the moments that shaped the man behind the words.

Me Dreaming Awake is now available - secure your copy here:

Website:

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact: