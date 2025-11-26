NN, Inc. Executive Management To Present At The Noble Capital Markets 21St Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, announced today that senior management will present at NobleCon21 - Noble Capital Markets' Twenty First Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference at Florida Atlantic University, Executive Education Complex, in Boca Raton, FL. on Wednesday, December 3at 11:30 AM EST.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on NN's investor relations website, accessed here, and on Channelchek , the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company's website, the NobleCon website, and on Channelchek for 90 days following the event.

About NN, Inc.

NN, Inc., a global diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. For more information about the company and its products, please visit .

Investor Relations:

Joe Caminiti or Stephen Poe, Investors

...

312-445-2870