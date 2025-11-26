Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

NN, Inc. Executive Management To Present At The Noble Capital Markets 21St Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference


2025-11-26 05:01:18
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, announced today that senior management will present at NobleCon21 - Noble Capital Markets' Twenty First Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference at Florida Atlantic University, Executive Education Complex, in Boca Raton, FL. on Wednesday, December 3rd at 11:30 AM EST.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on NN's investor relations website, accessed here, and on Channelchek , the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company's website, the NobleCon website, and on Channelchek for 90 days following the event.

About NN, Inc.
 NN, Inc., a global diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. For more information about the company and its products, please visit .

Investor Relations:
Joe Caminiti or Stephen Poe, Investors
...
312-445-2870


MENAFN26112025004107003653ID1110402884



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search