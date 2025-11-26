Beyond Air® Announces Transition Of Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Launched search for permanent successor

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) (“Beyond Air” or the“Company”), a commercial stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing the power of nitric oxide (NO) to improve the lives of patients, today announced that Doug Larson has resigned as Chief Financial Officer to pursue another opportunity. Mr. Larson will continue to serve as CFO through December 5, 2025, at which time the CFO responsibilities at the Company will be assumed on an interim basis by Duke Drewell, the Company's Controller. Beyond Air has launched a search for a permanent successor. Mr. Larson will serve in an advisory role at the Company through calendar year end 2025 to support a smooth transition.

“Doug has been a valued member of our team over the past four years. His leadership and financial discipline were instrumental in our transition to a commercial business with the launch of the LungFit PH, as well as the launch of our majority owned clinical research stage subsidiaries, Beyond Cancer and NeuroNOS. We are grateful for his contributions through these defining moments in our Company's history and wish him continued success in his future endeavors,” said Steve Lisi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“I have enjoyed being part of the Beyond Air team over the past several years, as we have guided the business from development-stage to a fully commercial enterprise. I am proud of what we accomplished together and confident that the company is well-positioned for the future, particularly following the recent financing agreements that strengthened the balance sheet,” stated Mr. Larson.

Mr. Larson's departure is not the result of any disagreements with the Company on any matter relating to its financial statements, internal control over financial reporting, operations, policies or practices.

