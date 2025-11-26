Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dynagas LNG Partners LP Announces Results Of 2025 Annual Meeting Of Limited Partners


2025-11-26 04:16:04
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (the“Partnership”) (NYSE: DLNG), an owner of liquefied natural gas carriers, conducted its Annual Meeting of Limited Partners on November 26, 2025, in Athens, Greece. The following resolutions were approved:

  • To re-elect Alexios Rodopoulos as a Class II Director to serve for a three-year term until the 2028 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners; and
  • To ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young (Hellas) Certified Auditors Accountants S.A. as the Partnership's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.

    About Dynagas LNG Partners LP

    Dynagas LNG Partners LP. (NYSE: DLNG) is a master limited partnership which owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers employed on multi-year charters. The Partnership's current fleet consists of six LNG carriers, with aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

    Visit the Partnership's website at . The Partnership's website and its contents are not incorporated into and do not form a part of this release.

    Contact Information:
    Dynagas LNG Partners LP
    Attention: Michael Gregos
    Tel. +30 210 8917960
    Email:...
    Investor Relations / Financial Media:
    Nicolas Bornozis
    Markella Kara
    Capital Link, Inc.
    230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540
    New York, NY 10169
    Tel. (212) 661-7566
    E-mail: ...


    MENAFN26112025004107003653ID1110402835



    • GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

