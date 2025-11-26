Dynagas LNG Partners LP Announces Results Of 2025 Annual Meeting Of Limited Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (the“Partnership”) (NYSE: DLNG), an owner of liquefied natural gas carriers, conducted its Annual Meeting of Limited Partners on November 26, 2025, in Athens, Greece. The following resolutions were approved:

To re-elect Alexios Rodopoulos as a Class II Director to serve for a three-year term until the 2028 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners; andTo ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young (Hellas) Certified Auditors Accountants S.A. as the Partnership's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.

About Dynagas LNG Partners LP

Dynagas LNG Partners LP. (NYSE: DLNG) is a master limited partnership which owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers employed on multi-year charters. The Partnership's current fleet consists of six LNG carriers, with aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

