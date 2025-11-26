Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Tapefly Releases Remastered Version Of 'The Lifting Of The Veil' Plus New Single


2025-11-26 04:01:02
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Tapefly, the established Swedish indie and psychedelic duo with two decades of activity on the Swedish music scene, is releasing the remastered version of their iconic 2009 album“The Lifting of the Veil” on November 27th. The album, originally released in 2009, has been given new life through a 432 Hz remaster that deepens its shoegaze and dream pop influences. The new version enhances the album's ethereal qualities, highlighting its atmospheric layers with the updated 432 Hz production. Notable tracks include“Sheela!” and“The Resurrection,” which are now elevated by the remaster.

In parallel, Tapefly's new single“In the Garden” continues to make waves after its release on October 24, 2025. With a runtime of 3:55, the song explores themes of growth, introspection, and emotional resilience, using nature as a central metaphor. The single was recorded in 432 Hz, blending introspective lyrics with an organic, resonant sound.

Tapefly consists of Christina Löwenström - songwriter, singer, and co-producer - who is also a co-composer and vocalist on Håkan Hellström's“För en lång lång tid,” and producer/technician Johan Forsman Löwenström, who has worked with artists such as The Soundtrack of Our Lives, Caesars, Håkan Hellström, and Weeping Willows.

With the upcoming remaster and the already-released single, Tapefly continues to evolve its distinctive sound, blending emotional storytelling with experimental production techniques.

ABOUT TAPELFY
Tapefly is a Swedish indie and psychedelic/dreampop duo based in Gothenburg. The duo consists of Christina Löwenström (songwriter, singer, co-producer) and Johan Forsman Löwenström (singer Songwriter producer). With a unique sound defined by atmospheric landscapes, emotional storytelling, and frequency-based production, Tapefly has established itself as a cult favorite within the Nordic indie scene.

MENAFN26112025003118003196ID1110402819



EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search