It Is Official: Low-And Lower-Middle-Income Brazilians Are Taken Off The Tax Roll
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil has approved a tax change that looks technical but is huge for workers. From 2026, anyone earning up to R$5,000 a month will pay no income tax. Soon it will reach people who, in Brazilian terms, sit in the lower middle class.
To see what this means, start with the minimum wage. From January 2025, the minimum is R$1,518 a month. R$5,000 is about 3.3 times that floor. Now apply the same multiple to the United States. A full-time US worker on the federal minimum wage earns about $1,260 a month.
Multiply that by 3.3 and you get around $4,100 a month. Brazil is promising a tax-free bracket that, in US terms, would stretch into what many Americans see as solid working- or lower-middle-class income.
The mechanics of the law are straightforward. Up to R$5,000, there is no tax. Between R$5,000 and R$7,350, a discount gradually shrinks as income rises. Above that, the existing progressive table, with rates up to 27.5 percent, stays in place.
To pay for the relief, the government creates a“minimum tax” on higher earners. People making more than R$600,000 a year will see their effective rate pushed toward 10 percent, counting income from rents, interest and financial income.
Brazil's New Tax Hits Big Dividends in Election Year
Large dividend payouts above R$50,000 a month from a single company will face a 10 percent charge. The story behind the story is political and economic. The measure lands just in time for an election year.
It lets the president say he kept his promise to“take workers off the tax bill”, while moving more of the burden onto a small group of high earners and business owners. Supporters call this fairness.
Critics see a heavy and complicated system leaning harder on the people and companies expected to invest, hire and drive growth. For expats and foreign investors, the signal is mixed. Millions of low-income Brazilians will keep more cash, which supports consumption.
At the same time, Brazil is testing how far it can load the state's weight onto a narrow tax base without driving capital and talent away. All figures in this article come from official wage rules and the approved text of the reform.
