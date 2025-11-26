PM Modi's Career Proof Of Constitution's Vitality: Harivansh Singh

Deputy Chairperson of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter urging citizens to prioritise constitutional duties on Constitution Day.

'Proof of the Vitality of this Constitution'

Speaking with ANI, Harivansh Narayan Singh termed PM's letter as "the most authentic document" that reveals "the constitution's strength, essence and truth." Harivansh Narayan Singh further remarked about PM Modi's political career, calling it a "proof of the vitality of this Constitution" "The Prime Minister's letter is the most authentic document that reveals our Constitution, its strength, its essence, its truth... What greater proof can there be of the vitality of this Constitution than the fact that a boy from a poor family has been serving the country for the past 24 years by holding an important position, and you will find many such examples," he said.

Call for Self-Introspection on Duties

Harivansh Narayan Singh also remembered Mahatma Gandhi, pointing to the need for "self-introspection" regarding adherence to constitutional duties. "But on this day, while remembering Gandhiji, we should also introspect on how well we are fulfilling our constitutional duties... Constitutional institutions are good when they work in your favour, but when public sentiment turns against you, then constitutional institutions are bad... Therefore, self-introspection is very necessary," he said.

PM Modi's Letter to Citizens

On the occasion of Constitution Day, PM Modi wrote a letter to citizens, calling for increased focus on constitutional duties and broader participation in democratic processes.

Significance of Constitution Day

In his letter, Modi noted that the Union government declared 26 November as Constitution Day in 2015 to highlight the role of the Constitution in India's institutional framework. He referred to moments from 2014 and 2019 when he bowed at the steps of Parliament and placed the Constitution on his forehead, stating that these gestures reflected his regard for the document.

Tribute to the Constitution Makers

In his message, the Prime Minister recalled the work of the Constituent Assembly, chaired by Dr. Rajendra Prasad, and the Drafting Committee led by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He also mentioned the contributions of women members of the Assembly.

Focus on Duties and Future Goals

He highlighted the chapter on Fundamental Duties in Article 51A, saying that these duties provide direction for social and economic development. PM Modi said the period leading up to 2047 and 2049, marking 100 years of independence and 100 years of the Constitution's adoption, would shape long-term national outcomes. Calling on citizens to participate in elections at all levels, the Prime Minister suggested that schools and colleges may hold ceremonies on 26 November to recognise students who turn 18 and become eligible voters.

PM Modi ended his letter by stating that fulfilling constitutional duties and encouraging responsible civic behaviour would support ongoing national initiatives and future development goals. (ANI)

