Mamata Banerjee Blames BJP For BLO Deaths, Says They Snatch Rights

Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Threatening BLOs

Days after the death of Booth Level Officers (BLOs), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the BJP snatches the rights of everyone and threatened the BLOs of putting them behind bars and their jobs would be taken away. "I cannot say anything about this. I have the record of what family members said. I have the entire record of who died by suicide, who died due to trauma. Several people are still dying by suicide. Who is responsible for the BLO's death in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan? What was the need to implement this in a hurry? BJP snatches the rights of everyone. They threaten the BLOs that they will be put in jail and have their jobs taken away. I want to ask you, how long will your job stay? Even if you are not there, democracy will remain," Mamata Banerjee said.

Concerns Over 'Structurally Unsound' Electoral Roll Revision

Earlier, CM Banerjee expressed her concerns over the "structurally unsound" Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of electoral rolls in the state. In a letter written to the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on November 20, Chief Minister Banerjee claimed that the "critical gaps in training, lack of clarity on mandatory documentation and the near-impossibility of meeting voters in the midst of their livelihood schedules have made the exercise structurally unsound."

The Chief Minister expressed serious concerns about the ongoing SIR, citing inadequate planning, lack of training, and unrealistic timelines, which are "compromising the process's credibility. "The letter reads, "I have time and again flagged my serious concerns in respect of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the way it has been thrust upon the people. Now, I am compelled to write to you as the situation surrounding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has reached a deeply alarming stage. The manner in which this exercise is being forced upon officials and citizens is not only unplanned and chaotic, but also dangerous. The absence of even basic preparedness, adequate planning or clear communication has crippled the process from day one." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)