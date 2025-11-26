Punjab Police Arrests 4 Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Members After Encounter

AGTF Foils Attack Plot

Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested four members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang following an encounter in Dera Bassi. According to the police, the gang members were tasked to carry out attacks within the Tri City and Patiala district. However, their plans were foiled by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) following precise intelligence indicating the gang members' movements. Two of the four gangsters were injured in the crossfire, with one of them sustaining serious injuries. He had to be transported to the hospital for urgent treatment," DSP Bikramjeet Singh Brar.

"Today's police operation took place here. We, the AGTF (Anti-Gangster Task Force) teams and the Mohali district teams, received input that some criminals linked to Lawrence Bishnoi were planning to commit a crime in this area. After coordinating and planning the operation with our ADGP, AGTF, SSP Mohali, and officers, we cordoned off the area and took appropriate action," DSP Bikramjeet Singh Brar said.

Two Gangsters Injured

"Two of them (accused) were injured. One was hit in the leg, while the other was shot in the back. The one injured in the back has been transported to the hospital and is receiving urgent treatment," he added.

Two of the police officials, Head Constable Gagan, and Constable Gulab were also hit during the crossfire, but they were protected by bulletproof vests. "They also attempted to kill two of our officers.: HC Gagan, and Constable Gulab... Both survived the incident," DSP Bikramjeet Singh Brar said.

Weapons Recovered

The Police recovered seven weapons and 70 cartridges from the incident site. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

