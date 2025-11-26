Who Are Imran Khan's Sisters Seeking Probe Into 'Brutal' Police Assault Amid Ex-Pak PM's Death Rumours?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid Imran Khan's death rumours flooding social media, his three sisters have demanded an impartial probe into the alleged 'brutal' police assault on them and supporters of the jailed Pakistani former prime minister outside the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi last week.

In a letter to Punjab police chief Usman Anwar, Khan's sisters said the violence was“brutal and orchestrated and carried out by policemen without provocation", reported PTI.

Who are Imran Khan's sisters?

The three sisters are Noreen Niazi, Aleema Khan and Dr Uzma Khan. Last week, the three of them had camped outside Adiala Jail, where Imran Khan is currently imprisoned, along with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party supporters, after they were denied a meeting with him for a month.

According to multiple reports, Imran Khan, son of Ikramullah Khan Niazi and Shaukat Khanum, has four elder sisters. Dr Uzma Khan – one of the four sisters – is reportedly a surgeon. Another sister – Noreen Niazi – is 71 years old.

What happened to the sisters?

Claiming that they were brutally assaulted, Noreen said that she was dragged across the road and thrown violently to the ground.

“At the age of 71, I was seized by my hair, thrown violently to the ground, and dragged across the road, sustaining visible injuries,” news wire PTI quoted the former Pakistan PM's sister as saying.

Imran Khan's sisters further alleged that streetlights had been switched off and officers dragged and hit them. The sisters insist they broke no laws and only wanted to check on Imran Khan's health. According to them, members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were also assaulted.

What did the sisters say in the letter?

According to news wire PTI, the sisters demanded that the IGP Punjab immediately initiate proceedings against all police personnel involved in the 'brutal' assault.

Imran Khan's death rumours

Recent reports circulating on social media claim that the former Pakistani prime minister has been kept in isolation for 22 days, with no family visits allowed in the past three weeks despite court orders.

Some unverified posts also alleged that Khan's final rites will be held in Rawalpindi tomorrow, though no official confirmation has been issued.

In May 2025, similar rumours claimed Imran Khan had been poisoned and killed in jail, fuelled by a doctored press release falsely attributed to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.