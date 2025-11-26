Cuba Accuses U.S. Of Seeking Violent Overthrow Of Venezuela's Government

Cuba has accused the United States of attempting to engineer the violent removal of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, calling the recent build-up of U.S. military forces in the region an“exaggerated and aggressive” threat.

In a statement, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez said any U.S. effort to topple Maduro would be“extremely dangerous and irresponsible,” arguing it would violate international law and the UN Charter.

His comments came after Reuters, citing four U.S. officials, reported that Washington is preparing to launch a new phase of operations related to Venezuela in the coming days. U.S. officials have previously said their actions aim to counter narcotics trafficking and protect maritime security.

According to the reports, Maduro asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to refurbish previously purchased Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets, repair several radar systems and supply 14 new missile-defense batteries.

He has also requested Moscow to propose a three-year financing plan through Russia's state-owned defense conglomerate Rostec to cover the costs of the equipment, reflecting Venezuela's weakened economy and limited access to foreign credit.

Regional tensions have risen sharply in recent months as Venezuela deepens military cooperation with Russia and Iran, while Washington fortifies its naval presence near Caribbean waters.

Analysts say the increasingly confrontational rhetoric underscores fears of miscalculation, warning that any escalation could destabilize a region already strained by migration, sanctions and economic crises.

