Quantum Emotion And Exascale Labs Launch Initiative To Partner To Pioneer Quantum-Secured AI Compute Infrastructure
The collaboration, known as the Exascale-Quantum AI Compute Security Initiative, fuses next-generation chip-level quantum entropy with Exascale's modular data centers, direct-to-chip cooling systems, NVIDIA B200 GPU clusters, and real-time control plane. The result: AI infrastructure that can verify its own integrity, protect against emerging cyber threats, and safeguard sensitive data used by sectors such as defense, healthcare, finance, and blockchain compute.
Under Phase 1 of the Initiative, Quantum-enhanced features from QeM will be integrated during this phase as part of a secure-compute pilot program. Phase 2 will focus on integrating QeM's QRNG hybrid semiconductor designs into Exascale's cluster architecture. Both companies will collaborate closely on engineering, manufacturing feasibility, and deployment timelines. A core component of the Initiative is the rollout of quantum-secured infrastructure across multiple operators. Exascale will secure Technology Agreements with data-center operators, AI companies, and compute partners adopting QeM's quantum-security stack.
Management believes the Exascale-Quantum AI Compute Security Initiative is aligned with several rapidly expanding technology markets. According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Market is forecast to grow from USD $79.4 billion in 2024 to approximately $422.5 billion by 2030, reflecting increased demand for large-scale GPU clusters supporting training and deployment of advanced AI models. Parallel industry research from Gartner projects that the AI Security and Trust Market-which includes technologies designed to protect AI workloads, secure data pipelines, and ensure model integrity-may exceed USD $60 billion by 2030. In addition, Allied Market Research estimates that the quantum-cryptography market, including quantum random number generation and post-quantum security technologies, could reach USD $8.6 billion by 2032.
About Quantum eMotion (QeM)
The Company aims to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, a security solution that exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.
The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.
About Exascale Labs
Exascale Labs builds and operates high-performance AI compute infrastructure-featuring modular data centers, liquid-cooled GPU clusters, InfiniBand networking, and a proprietary orchestration plane for high-density enterprise AI workloads.
