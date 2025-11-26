Adjunct Assistant Professor, Faculty of Education, University of Windsor

Dr. Salsabel Almanssori is an Adjunct Assistant Professor at the University of Windsor. Informed by her previous career as an elementary school teacher, her interdisciplinary research is focused on the areas of violence prevention, educational leadership, technology-facilitated violence, sexual violence, digital pedagogies, teacher education, and experiential learning. Recently, she has investigated how technological innovation contributes to violence and inequity, while also serving as a tool for resistance against systemic harm, and how schools should respond to these phenomena through courageous leadership. Salsabel has published in peer-reviewed journals including the Gender and Education; Teaching and Teacher Education, International Journal of Adolescence and Youth, and British Journal of Sociology of Education, among others.

–present Adjunct Assistant Professor, University of Windsor

2022 University of Windsor, PhD in Educational Studies

ExperienceEducation