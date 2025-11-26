Finland Joins Maritime Capability Coalition To Support Ukrainian Navy
"Finland has joined capability coalitions based on careful case-by-case consideration, always ensuring that our contribution is sufficient and effective and produces clear added value in building Ukraine's military capabilities," Hakkanen said.Read also: Merz, Macron, Starmer issue statement following Coalition of the Willing meeting
Seventeen countries are currently part of the coalition.
Finland has previously joined artillery, armor, mine clearance and information technology coalitions.
