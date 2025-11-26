Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Finland Joins Maritime Capability Coalition To Support Ukrainian Navy

2025-11-26 03:14:19
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen made the decision to join, Yle reports, citing the Finish Defense Ministry.

"Finland has joined capability coalitions based on careful case-by-case consideration, always ensuring that our contribution is sufficient and effective and produces clear added value in building Ukraine's military capabilities," Hakkanen said.

Seventeen countries are currently part of the coalition.

Finland has previously joined artillery, armor, mine clearance and information technology coalitions.

Photo: AA

UkrinForm

