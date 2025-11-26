Russian Forces Shell Tsentralnyi District Of Kherson, Woman Wounded
"At approximately 16:20 the Russians shelled the Tsentralnyi district of Kherson," the statement reads.
It is noted that a 31-year-old woman came under the enemy strike. She sustained a concussion, explosive trauma, and a closed craniocerebral injury.
An ambulance crew delivered the victim to a hospital in a moderate condition.
As Ukrinform reported, on July 26 Russian forces attacked a medic with a drone in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson; the man sustained injuries and is in moderate condition.Read also: Shelling of Kherson region: Three wounded, kindergarten and volunteer hub damaged
Russian troops attacked a house in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson with a drone, wounding a 63-year-old man. Russian forces attacked the village of Novovorontsivka in the Kherson region with a UAV; a 62-year-old woman was injured in her own home.
Russian troops attacked the village of Chornobaivka in the Kherson region with a drone; a 75-year-old woman was injured.
