Russian Forces Shell Tsentralnyi District Of Kherson, Woman Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"At approximately 16:20 the Russians shelled the Tsentralnyi district of Kherson," the statement reads.

It is noted that a 31-year-old woman came under the enemy strike. She sustained a concussion, explosive trauma, and a closed craniocerebral injury.

An ambulance crew delivered the victim to a hospital in a moderate condition.

As Ukrinform reported, on July 26 Russian forces attacked a medic with a drone in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson; the man sustained injuries and is in moderate condition.

Shelling of Kherson region: Three wounded, kindergarten and volunteer hub damaged

Russian troops attacked a house in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson with a drone, wounding a 63-year-old man. Russian forces attacked the village of Novovorontsivka in the Kherson region with a UAV; a 62-year-old woman was injured in her own home.

Russian troops attacked the village of Chornobaivka in the Kherson region with a drone; a 75-year-old woman was injured.