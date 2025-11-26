Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU, Germany Deliver 143 Generators To Ukraine For Over 100 Hospitals

2025-11-26 03:14:19
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The German Embassy reported this on , according to Ukrinform.

"The EU and Germany have provided the Ministry of Health of Ukraine with 143 generators for more than 100 medical facilities across 20 regions," the post stated. At the handover ceremony, Germany's Deputy Ambassador to Ukraine, Maximilian Rasch, assured that the EU will remain steadfast in supporting Ukraine and will help the country get through this difficult winter.


Read also: Germany provides EUR 170M in emergency aid to Ukraine – Merz

As Ukrinform reported, on September 25, the Bundestag Budget Committee approved an aid package totaling EUR 70 million, intended to support Ukraine's heat and electricity supply sector.

Photo: screenshot

UkrinForm

