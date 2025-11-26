Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
About 1,250 Civilians Remain In Pokrovsk, Three Evacuated Over Past Week

About 1,250 Civilians Remain In Pokrovsk, Three Evacuated Over Past Week


2025-11-26 03:14:19
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Dmytro Petlin, Operational Duty Service, Alerting and Communication of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, stated this at an online briefing, Ukrinform's correspondent reports.

"Over the past week, three people were evacuated from Pokrovsk... The number of people remaining in the city is about the same as last week, around 1,250. However, these figures are unconfirmed. They are the latest numbers provided by local authorities when it was still possible to count the people who were there," Petlin said.

Read also: Russian troops refusing to carry out combat missions in Donetsk sector – intercept

As reported earlier, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces destroyed a Russian sabotage-reconnaissance group in Pokrovsk.

Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here

MENAFN26112025000193011044ID1110402525



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search