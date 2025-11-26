About 1,250 Civilians Remain In Pokrovsk, Three Evacuated Over Past Week

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Dmytro Petlin, Operational Duty Service, Alerting and Communication of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, stated this at an online briefing, Ukrinform's correspondent reports.

"Over the past week, three people were evacuated from Pokrovsk... The number of people remaining in the city is about the same as last week, around 1,250. However, these figures are unconfirmed. They are the latest numbers provided by local authorities when it was still possible to count the people who were there," Petlin said.

Russian troops refusing to carry out combat missions in Donetsk sector – intercept

As reported earlier, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces destroyed a Russian sabotage-reconnaissance group in Pokrovsk.

Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here