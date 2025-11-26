About 1,250 Civilians Remain In Pokrovsk, Three Evacuated Over Past Week
"Over the past week, three people were evacuated from Pokrovsk... The number of people remaining in the city is about the same as last week, around 1,250. However, these figures are unconfirmed. They are the latest numbers provided by local authorities when it was still possible to count the people who were there," Petlin said.Read also: Russian troops refusing to carry out combat missions in Donetsk sector – intercept
As reported earlier, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces destroyed a Russian sabotage-reconnaissance group in Pokrovsk.
