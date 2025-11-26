Russians Shell Kherson Again, Two Districts Partially Without Power
As a result of the enemy attack, the Dniprovskyi and Tsentralnyi districts of the city are partially without electricity. Interruptions in the centralized water supply are also possible.
Specialists are assessing the extent of the damage and carrying out emergency restoration work.Read also: Kherson shows aftermath of overnight shelling
As Ukrinform reported, on the evening of Wednesday, November 26, the Russians shelled the Tsentralnyi district of Kherson, injuring a 31-year-old woman. Earlier that same day, an enemy drone attacked a medic in the Dniprovskyi district of the city.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment