Russians Shell Kherson Again, Two Districts Partially Without Power

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The city military administration reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

As a result of the enemy attack, the Dniprovskyi and Tsentralnyi districts of the city are partially without electricity. Interruptions in the centralized water supply are also possible.

Specialists are assessing the extent of the damage and carrying out emergency restoration work.

Kherson shows aftermath of overnight shelling

As Ukrinform reported, on the evening of Wednesday, November 26, the Russians shelled the Tsentralnyi district of Kherson, injuring a 31-year-old woman. Earlier that same day, an enemy drone attacked a medic in the Dniprovskyi district of the city.