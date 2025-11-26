Azerbaijan And Italy Discuss Steps In Strengthening Bilateral Bonds
"The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy, discuss the dynamic development of political dialogue, and explore avenues for strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation.
Both sides emphasised the importance of continued collaboration across energy, trade, cultural, and humanitarian fields in support of shared interests and regional stability.
During the meeting, Minister Bayramov informed the President on the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period," the post reads.
