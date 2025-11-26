Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan And Italy Discuss Steps In Strengthening Bilateral Bonds

2025-11-26 03:14:07
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26.​ Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with Lorenzo Fontana, President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Italian Republic, during official visit to Italy, the publication of the Azerbaijani MFA on X page said, Trend reports.

"The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy, discuss the dynamic development of political dialogue, and explore avenues for strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Both sides emphasised the importance of continued collaboration across energy, trade, cultural, and humanitarian fields in support of shared interests and regional stability.

During the meeting, Minister Bayramov informed the President on the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period," the post reads.

