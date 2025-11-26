Azerbaijani FM Discuss Regional Security Issues With President Of Italian Senate (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On November 26, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with President of the Italian Senate Ignacio La Russa as part of an official visit to Italy, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting, the parties noted the dynamic development of relations between Azerbaijan and Italy, which have reached the level of strategic partnership. It was emphasized that in recent years, bilateral relations between the countries, based on mutual trust, common interests, and active political dialogue, have deepened.

During the conversation, satisfaction was expressed with the development of Azerbaijani-Italian cooperation in various fields, including political, trade and economic, energy and renewable energy, defense and security, humanitarian, tourism, cultural and educational spheres.

It was emphasized at the meeting that the participation of the President of Italy in the opening ceremony of the Italian-Azerbaijani University, the participation of the Prime Minister of Italy in the COP29 leaders' summit in Azerbaijan, as well as contacts between the leaders of the two countries gave additional impetus to relations.

The parties noted that strengthening interparliamentary ties and ongoing political dialogue are crucial for the further development of relations. The importance of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening the institutional foundations of cooperation between the two countries, as well as increasing mutual support at regional and international parliamentary venues, was particularly noted in this context.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov provided at the meeting detailed information on the post-conflict realities, steps taken to ensure peace and stability in the region, large-scale reconstruction processes in the liberated territories, as well as the participation of Italian companies in this process.

The parties also exchanged views on the regional security environment, multilateral cooperation formats, issues on the international agenda, and other topics of mutual interest.

