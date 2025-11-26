403
Army Chief Meets Commander Of U.S. Central Command
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, met Wednesday at the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) General Command with Commander of U.S. Central Command, General Brad Cooper.
The meeting addressed ongoing efforts to ensure regional security, recent developments in the region, and avenues for military cooperation between the two allied countries. They also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance mechanisms to support regional peace and stability.
Senior JAF officers, along with the U.S. ambassador and defense attaché in Amman, attended the meeting.
