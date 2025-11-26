Islamic Bank, Saudi Exim Bank Sign Credit Line Agreement

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) The Jordan Islamic Bank and the Saudi Export-Import Bank (EXIM) signed a credit line agreement to enhance bilateral trade, supporting efforts to develop and strengthen commercial relations.The agreement was signed by Wael Rabieh, Head of Corporate Banking at Jordan Islamic Bank, and Saad Alkhalb, CEO of the Saudi Exim Bank, during the Saudi EXIM Global Partners Forum.Hussein Said, CEO of Jordan Islamic Bank, said the agreement will provide innovative financing solutions for Jordanian importers dealing with Saudi exporters.He noted that the agreement aligns with the Central Bank of Jordan's vision to offer financial tools that facilitate trade operations, expand opportunities for increased commercial exchange, and strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries. The bank offers a comprehensive range of Sharia-compliant banking products and services to support businesses and traders.