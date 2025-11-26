Rising International Artist Kevin Emery And Fiancée Mary Ortiz Unite Music, Love, And Global Creator Success

By Independent Correspondent

In a world where digital platforms are reshaping careers and collapsing international borders, UK artist Kevin Emery and his American fiancée Mary Ortiz are proving that love, music, and entrepreneurship can thrive together across continents.

Emery - an international musical artist known for his rapid-fire creative process and genre-spanning releases - first earned significant attention after writing, recording, mixing, and mastering his 12-track spiritual healing album DeepDive in under 24 hours. Created following a profound meditation experience, the project became a striking example of Emery's intuitive storytelling and emotional depth.

His partnership with Ortiz, herself a lyricist and US-based creator, accelerated that momentum. Together they released Ortiz-Emery: Drunk On You, a romantic and spiritual collaboration that blended their

styles, voices, and shared purpose into a unified artistic identity.

But Emery and Ortiz aren't just building a musical legacy - they're building a life.

Separated by 4,567 miles, the couple recently filed their K-1 fiancée visa application, marking the beginning of their path toward finally living together in the United States. After more than a year of waiting, the approval will allow them to marry and continue expanding both their artistry and their business ventures side by side.

“We've done everything across oceans,” Emery shared in a recent livestream.“The music, the projects, the late-night planning - all of it. The second the visa is approved, our whole life begins in one place.”

A Business Built on Purpose, Global Opportunity, and Real Income

In February 2025, Emery and Ortiz co-founded Elevate Souls Productions LCN LLC, now one of the fastest-growing Global Multi-Certified TikTok LIVE Creator Network Agencies operating across:

- USA

- UK+

- Europe

- LATAM / ES+

- AU / NZ

- SE+

- MENA+

Their mission:

“Elevate your soul through purposeful media.”

ESP provides creators worldwide with free mentorship, structured pathways for growth, and community-driven support.

The agency's momentum accelerated after three of their agents - Wanda Patterson, Delaney Kerwin, and Alta Goodman - earned official **TikTok LIVE Creator Network certifications, elevating ESP into a globally recognised professional creator network.

A large part of ESP's success is reflected in creator earnings.

Under Emery and Ortiz's guidance, their top creators are now earning tens of thousands of dollars per month, a milestone that has transformed lives and validated ESP's mission to provide real, sustainable opportunities in the creator economy.

Both Emery and Ortiz hold TikTok certifications across multiple regions, including the USA and UK+ markets - a rare dual accreditation for independent network owners. Their united leadership, paired with Emery's reach as an international artist, continues to attract a rapidly growing roster of creators seeking mentorship, stability, and success.

Music, Marriage, and Mission - All Aligned

As they await the next step in their K-1 process, Emery and Ortiz remain focused on their purpose: to use music and media to uplift, inspire, and empower people worldwide.

“Everything we've built - the albums, the

agency, the community - it's all rooted in love,” Ortiz said.“Love for people, love for purpose, and love for each other.”

Their story continues to resonate across continents - a testament to their resilience, vision, and devotion. Two artists who turned distance into devotion, creativity into opportunity, and a shared mission into a global movement.

With new certifications, expanding agency infrastructure, and consistent creator success stories, Kevin Emery and Mary Ortiz are positioning Elevate Souls Productions as a rising force in global creator development.

And soon - once their visa is approved - they will finally be able to build it all from the same place, together.

New Release

Kevin Emery has just released the official Elevate Souls Productions LCN LLC Theme Song -“Elevate Your Soul Through Purposeful Media,” marking his 46th track, with a Christmas song set to release soon.

Listen on Spotify:

Official Links

Websites:

Email:

...

...

Socials:

TikTok:

Facebook: