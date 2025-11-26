Dr. Miluna Fausch Joins Zondra TV Network As Producer Season Two Of“Miluna TV” To Premiere Jan. 13

MENAFN - GetNews)Dr. Miluna Fausch, media coach, author and founder of the Miluna TV Network, has officially joined the Zondra TV Network as a new producer. Her signature program, "Miluna TV," will debut its second season Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, introducing viewers to a new lineup of guests, stories and thought-provoking conversations.







Season Two marks a milestone in Fausch's media career. Although she has produced and appeared on television before, this is her third show and her first fully developed under her own brand. She said the move reflects her commitment to creating positive, purposeful programming that highlights people making meaningful contributions in their fields.

"Miluna TV" spotlights entrepreneurs, creatives, innovators, and community leaders who are shaping change in unexpected ways. Each episode features in-depth interviews that explore personal journeys, leadership insights, and the lessons guests have learned while building careers and organizations with impact. The show aims to leave audiences informed, inspired and empowered to pursue their own goals with greater clarity and confidence.

Fausch said the heart of the show is storytelling that uplifts. "We focus on conversations that help viewers think differently about what's possible," she said. "Season Two expands that mission by featuring even more voices that bring hope, encouragement and practical wisdom."

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Miluna Fausch and Miluna TV to the network," said Zondra Evans, CEO of Zondra TV Network. "Dr. Fausch has a remarkable way of connecting to her guests and audiences. Her message is sure to resonate with our viewers across the globe."

Alongside her television work, Fausch is the founder of Pitch Perfect Coaching, a communication and media-training practice serving professionals who want to strengthen their presence on stage, on camera and in leadership settings. She works with executives, entrepreneurs and changemakers who want to overcome barriers such as stage fright, imposter syndrome and unclear messaging.

Through her coaching programs, Fausch helps clients refine their vocal delivery, command the room with confidence, and become more effective, conscious communicators. She teaches the skills needed to give compelling media interviews, navigate high-stakes presentations and build credibility through purposeful speech. Many of her clients seek her out to prepare for conferences, boardroom presentations, media features and major professional transitions.

"Communication opens doors," Fausch said. "When individuals learn to express themselves with clarity, authenticity and authority, opportunities follow."

"As the Home of Positive Programming," Evans added, "Miluna TV not only joins a community of engaging and visionary content, I believe it has the opportunity to create another level of conversation for our viewers on Zondra TV."

The Miluna TV Network offers a complimentary media assessment with Fausch for individuals interested in strengthening their on-camera or public speaking abilities. Details are available at MilunaFauschMedia.

About Dr. Miluna Fausch

Fausch is a producer, host, media coach and actor, as well as the Forbes award-winning author of Uplevel Your Communication: Evolve Your Presence and Speech to Change Everything. Her background spans the performing arts, psychology and executive communication. She holds a bachelor's degree in music business and a doctorate in holistic psychology, and she is certified as a Miracle-Minded Coach by Marianne Williamson.

Influenced by her early love of music and performance, Fausch brings a unique blend of creativity and research-driven insight to her work. She is known for her precise understanding of vocal mechanics, her strategic approach to storytelling and her ability to help clients elevate both their presence and their message.

Outside of her professional work, she enjoys concerts, educational lectures, cultural tours, travel and wine tasting. A holder of a Swiss passport and a fan of Formula 1 racing, she lives in the South Carolina Lowcountry and actively supports local organizations including Lowcountry Local First, Charleston Leaders, Chucktown Startups, SCETV, the Preservation Society of Charleston, Middleton Place, Drayton Hall, Charleston Animal Society, The Sophia Institute, Lowcountry Food Bank and the Hat Ladies of Charleston.

About ZondraTV Network

Zondra TV is a full-service production studio and distribution hub specializing in creating high-quality content for streaming television, film, and digital platforms. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, Zondra TV has established itself as a leading force in the entertainment industry.