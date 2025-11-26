New Author-Licitytm Program Launches To Help Aspiring Authors Publish Their Books And Build Year-Round Publicity

MENAFN - GetNews)Media expert, author, and podcast strategist Angel Tuccy today announced the official launch of, a new 12-month coaching program designed to help first-time and experienced writers publish their books and create ongoing publicity using podcast interviews.







Author-licity was created in response to the most common obstacles aspiring authors face - not knowing where to begin, fear that their writing isn't "good enough," lack of time, and uncertainty about how to market a book once it's published. The program provides a start-to-finish roadmap that guides authors through writing, publishing, and promoting their non-fiction books with confidence.

"Most people never publish their book because the process feels overwhelming," Tuccy said. "Author-licity simplifies every step. We give you a clear path, weekly support, and a proven strategy to not only publish your book but also generate ongoing visibility through podcast interviews."







The program addresses the top 12 objections that typically hold writers back, including concerns about time, tech, vulnerability, and book marketing. Participants receive coaching, templates, accountability, and a proven 90-day publishing framework, followed by a yearlong media visibility plan.

Key features of the Author-licity program include:

. A step-by-step publishing roadmap for completing a book in 12 weeks

. Weekly coaching and support inside a private author community

. Templates, worksheets, and guided writing resources

. Technical assistance for formatting, uploading, and publishing

. A complete podcast publicity system to create ongoing visibility

. Training on book marketing, positioning, and growing an audience

. Long-term support to help authors build influence beyond launch

"Writing a book is one of the most powerful ways to build credibility," Tuccy said. "But publishing is only the beginning. Author-licity helps authors create momentum, reach their audience, and continue building their platform all year long."

The program is now open for enrollment and is designed for coaches, consultants, entrepreneurs, speakers, and professionals who want to publish a book that elevates their authority and grows their business.

For more information about Author-licity or to apply for the program, visit .

About Angel Tuccy

Angel Tuccy is an award-winning speaker, bestselling author, and media strategist who has helped thousands of entrepreneurs publish books, get booked on podcasts, and generate massive visibility for their brands. She is the creator of the Need a Guest network and hosts the Make Your Big Impact podcast.