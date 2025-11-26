A New Vision For Living With Technology: I AM + AI A Better Life Story By Henry Jameson Explores How Humans And Artificial Intelligence Can Thrive Together.

November 26, 2025 - Author Henry Jameson introduces a timely and inspiring guide for the next generation with his new book, I AM + AI = A Better Life Story. As the holiday season approaches, this book stands out as a meaningful gift for parents and grandparents looking to support their teens and young adults during some of the most important years of their lives.

While most discussions about Artificial Intelligence focus on fear and uncertainty, Jameson offers a refreshing perspective. He shows young readers how AI can amplify human strengths such as creativity, awareness, emotional balance, and purposeful decision-making. Many Amazon reviewers have said they“wish they had this kind of guidance earlier,” making the book especially relevant for ages 16 to 26 who are preparing for adult responsibilities in a digital world.

At the core of the book is the SOAR framework, Situation, Objectives, Actions, Results, a simple and powerful model that helps young adults navigate choices with clarity. Paired with the Feelings Platform, which teaches readers to understand and manage their emotional flow, these tools become a practical roadmap for building confidence, resilience, and good decision-making skills.

Instead of presenting technology as a rival, I AM + AI = A Better Life Story highlights the partnership between human awareness (“I AM”) and the supportive capabilities of AI.“I AM” +“AI” offers significant synergy potential (1+1=3) for living better life stories. Jameson blends psychology, personal development, and real-world examples to answer a crucial question for today's youth: How can technology help me make better choices and create a more fulfillinglife story?

Clear, accessible, and encouraging, this book offers young adults a modern way to understand themselves, their habits, their goals, and their future. With its warm tone and practical advice, it makes an ideal holiday gift for any young person navigating school, early work life, relationships, and the pressures of a fast-changing world.

About the Author:

Henry Jameson is an accomplished entrepreneur, business leader, and lifelong learner whose journey through both corporate and entrepreneurial worlds inspired I AM + AI = A Better Life Story. With an MBA and experience at four Fortune 500 companies, Henry developed a passion for simplifying complex ideas into clear, actionable frameworks-guided by the principle of KISS (Keep It Super Simple). Over the years, he founded and managed several successful businesses, applying his SOAR (Situation, Objectives, Actions, Results) framework to achieve growth and innovation. After retiring early, he dedicated his time to“giving back” by sharing the lessons that helped him navigate life with purpose and balance. His mission is to help readers harness both human intelligence and artificial intelligence to make better choices, feel good in the present, and continue building a better life story.

