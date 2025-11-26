Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait DM Examines Common Interest Issues With Omani Amb.

Kuwait DM Examines Common Interest Issues With Omani Amb.


2025-11-26 03:07:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Defense Minister Sheikh Abdullah Ali Al-Sabah examined, on Wednesday, issues of common interest with Omani Ambassador to the country, Dr. Saleh Al-Kharousi.
Sheikh Abdullah received the Ambassador in his office, mentioned a statement issued by the Defense Ministry.
Attending the meeting was Deputy Head of Mission and Minister Plenipotentiary at the Embassy of Oman, Shihab Al-Rawas. (end)
ahk


MENAFN26112025000071011013ID1110402366



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search