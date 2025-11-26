403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait DM Examines Common Interest Issues With Omani Amb.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Defense Minister Sheikh Abdullah Ali Al-Sabah examined, on Wednesday, issues of common interest with Omani Ambassador to the country, Dr. Saleh Al-Kharousi.
Sheikh Abdullah received the Ambassador in his office, mentioned a statement issued by the Defense Ministry.
Attending the meeting was Deputy Head of Mission and Minister Plenipotentiary at the Embassy of Oman, Shihab Al-Rawas. (end)
ahk
Sheikh Abdullah received the Ambassador in his office, mentioned a statement issued by the Defense Ministry.
Attending the meeting was Deputy Head of Mission and Minister Plenipotentiary at the Embassy of Oman, Shihab Al-Rawas. (end)
ahk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment