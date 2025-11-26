403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Britain's Projected Budget Forecasts USD 34.15 Bln Additional Fees
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves unveiled on Wednesday the projected state budget for the new year, with envisaged collection of USD 34.15 billion additional fees by onset of the fiscal year 2029-2030.
Reeves, addressing the House of Commons, declared a package of measures namely new fees on electric and hybrid cars for crossed distances, effective start of 2028.
She declared new duties on housing properties value of which exceeds USD 2.6 million, two percent tax on stocks, financial savings, investment realties, 25 percent fees on bookmaking and 40 percent tax on online games.
The chancellor pledged in her speech to save USD 6.5 billion by onset of 2031 by cutting government expenditures and expanding the artificial intelligence sector.
She revealed a plan to invest USD 6.4 billion in the health sector, repealed the two-child system where the government refrained from offering benefits to a third child.
Reeves added that all the measures envisaged in the projected budget would increase the state proceeds from taxes by 38 percent as compared to the annual overall state income.
The chancellor forecast inflation drop by 0.4 percent next year compared to the current level, 3.6 percent, with the state debt remaining at USD 3.4 trillion. (end)
mrn
Reeves, addressing the House of Commons, declared a package of measures namely new fees on electric and hybrid cars for crossed distances, effective start of 2028.
She declared new duties on housing properties value of which exceeds USD 2.6 million, two percent tax on stocks, financial savings, investment realties, 25 percent fees on bookmaking and 40 percent tax on online games.
The chancellor pledged in her speech to save USD 6.5 billion by onset of 2031 by cutting government expenditures and expanding the artificial intelligence sector.
She revealed a plan to invest USD 6.4 billion in the health sector, repealed the two-child system where the government refrained from offering benefits to a third child.
Reeves added that all the measures envisaged in the projected budget would increase the state proceeds from taxes by 38 percent as compared to the annual overall state income.
The chancellor forecast inflation drop by 0.4 percent next year compared to the current level, 3.6 percent, with the state debt remaining at USD 3.4 trillion. (end)
mrn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment