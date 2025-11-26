403
Lebanese PM Commends Egypt's De-Escalation Efforts
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Wednesday lauded Egypt's efforts to de-escalate the conflict in the region.
Salam made the statement while welcoming visiting Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, saying that the Lebanese army is doing its duty to implement the decision to restrict all weapons to state institutions, according to a presidential release.
He condemned the Israeli occupation's continued breach of the recently concluded ceasefire through its forces' daily aggression and occupation of several sites in south Lebanon, said the release.
For his part, the Egyptian foreign minister underlined the significance of supporting the Lebanese army and upgrading its capabilities to perform its duties.
Abdelatty then met Lebanese parliament speeaker Nabih Berri as part of his visit to Lebanon. Following the meeting, he stated to reporters that the speaker had reiterated the Lebanese army's abidance by the deal with the Israeli occupation.
He stressed the significance of maintaining Lebanon's sovereignty and demanding Israeli occupying forces to pull out of all five occupied sites in south Lebanon. (end)
