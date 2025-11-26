Bavarian Nordic to Host a Shareholder Information Meeting on December 11, 2025 in Copenhagen

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)– Bavarian Nordic A/S invites its shareholders for a meeting and dialogue with the company's board and management, who will provide the state of business and give a recap of the company's strategy.

The meeting will take place at Tivoli Hotel & Congress Center, Arni Magnussons Gade 2, DK-1577 Copenhagen V, Denmark on December 11, 2025 from 09:00 am to 10:30 am CET. The meeting will be held in English.

Anyone who is registered as a shareholder in the company's shareholder register may participate. Shareholders who wish to participate must register in advance via the company's shareholder portal on this page: by December 9 at the latest. There is limited space available. Seats will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Admission cards will be sent to the email address specified in the shareholder portal upon registration. The admission card must be presented at the meeting.

A recording of the meeting will be made available on the company's website after the event.

Shareholders who are not able to join may submit questions to be addressed by the management during the meeting via e-mail to ... no later than December 9, 2025.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit .

Contact investors:

Europe: Disa Tuominen, IR Manager, ...

US: Graham Morrell, Gilmartin Group, ..., Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Contact media:

Nicole Seroff, Vice President Corporate Communications, ..., Tel: +45 53 88 06 03

