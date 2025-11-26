Weekly Share Repurchase Program Transaction Details

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam, November 26, 2025 SBM Offshore reports the transaction details related to its EUR141 million (c. US$150 million1) share repurchase program for the period November 20, 2025 through November 26, 2025. The repurchases were made under the EUR141 million share repurchase program announced on February 20, 2025 and effective from April 24, 2025. The objective of the program is to reduce share capital and, in addition, to provide shares for regular management and employee share programs. Information regarding the progress of the share repurchase program and the aggregate of the transactions (calculated on a daily basis) for the period April 24, 2025 through November 26, 2025 can be found in the top half of the table below. Further detailed information regarding both the progress of the share repurchase program and all individual transactions can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company's website.

Share Repurchase Program Overall progress Share Repurchase Program: Total Repurchase Amount EUR 141,189,019 Cumulative Repurchase Amount EUR 104,770,315 Cumulative Quantity Repurchased 4,844,651 Cumulative Average Repurchase Price EUR 21.63 Start Date April 24, 2025 Percentage of program completed as of November 26, 2025 74.21% Overview of details of last 5 trading days: Trade Date Quantity Repurchased Average Purchase Price Settlement Amount November 20, 2025 20,421 EUR 24.48 EUR 499,986 November 21, 2025 20,954 EUR 24.05 EUR 504,019 November 24, 2025 14,405 EUR 24.14 EUR 347,675 November 25, 2025 23,312 EUR 24.42 EUR 569,223 November 26, 2025 21,193 EUR 24.57 EUR 520,638 Total 100,285 EUR 24.35 EUR 2,441,541

All shares purchased via Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE and or Turquoise

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Market Abuse Regulation (nr. 596/2014). The information concerns a regular update of the transactions conducted under SBM Offshore's current share repurchase program, as announced by the Company on February 20, 2025, details of which are available on its website.

Corporate Profile

SBM Offshore is the world's deepwater ocean-infrastructure expert. Through the design, construction, installation, and operation of offshore floating facilities, we play a pivotal role in a just transition. By advancing our core, we deliver cleaner, more efficient energy production. By pioneering more, we unlock new markets within the blue economy.

More than 7,800 SBMers collaborate worldwide to deliver innovative solutions as a responsible partner towards a sustainable future, balancing ocean protection with progress.

Financial Calendar Date Year Full Year 2025 Earnings February 26 2026 Annual General Meeting April 15 2026 First Quarter 2026 Trading Update May 7 2026 Half Year 2026 Earnings August 6 2026 Third Quarter 2026 Trading Update November 12 2026

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release may contain inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Disclaimer

Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in such statements. These statements may be identified by words such as 'expect', 'should', 'could', 'shall' and / or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The principal risks which could affect the future operations of SBM Offshore N.V. are described in the 'Impacts, Risks and Opportunities' section of the 2024 Annual Report.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and performance of the Company's business may vary materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements described in this release. SBM Offshore does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

This release contains certain alternative performance measures (APMs) as defined by the ESMA guidelines which are not defined under IFRS. Further information on these APMs is included in the Half Year Management Report accompanying the Half Year Earnings 2025 report, available on our website Half Year Earnings - SBM Offshore.

Nothing in this release shall be deemed an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. The companies in which SBM Offshore N.V. directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this release“SBM Offshore” and“SBM” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and its subsidiaries in general. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

"SBM Offshore®", the SBM logomark,“Fast4Ward®” and“F4W®” are proprietary marks owned by SBM Offshore.

1 Based on the foreign exchange rate on February 20, 2025

