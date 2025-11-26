A Dubai Original Steps Into Its Next Era: Inside Burjuman Mall's Transformation

A multi-year reinvention turns one of Dubai's most storied malls into a modern, experience-led destination for the next generation of urban consumers

Published: Wed 26 Nov 2025, 2:26 PM



By: Kushmita Bose | Partner Content



Walk through Bur Dubai today and you'll feel it instantly: BurJuman Mall, one of the city's original retail landmarks, has quietly and confidently reinvented itself. Not with a single announcement or a dramatic overnight reveal, but through a thoughtful, multi-year transformation that has reshaped nearly every part of the destination. The mall that first opened its doors in 1991 now stands renewed, re-energised, and firmly reconnected with the city it has served for more than three decades.

At the centre of this evolution is Right in the Heart - BurJuman Mall's new brand campaign and a statement of intent that reflects not only where the mall is located, but what it now stands for: connection, discovery and elevated everyday experiences.

A Reimagining Years in the Making

The redevelopment programme, which began in 2023, wasn't merely cosmetic. It was shaped by deep consumer insights and a clear understanding of how people now shop, dine, gather, and connect. Guided by this research, the mall's evolution focused on four pillars - product, retail mix, digital enhancement, and positioning - shaping what has now become a modern, super-regional destination for residents, professionals, and families.

Backed by a considerable investment, more than 75,000 sqm of retail and public space has been refreshed. The impact is visible across improved walkability, more intuitive circulation, realigned escalators and travelators, modernised entrances, and the newly created Entrance 5 offering direct access to Level 1 from the Al Mankhool side. Even a seldom-used staircase has been redesigned to improve movement and sightlines - part of a broader effort to make the space more intuitive and engaging.

Performance metrics tell the story: double-digit increases in both footfall and mall sales compared to last year, and a consistent uplift in dwell time and conversion.

New Chapter for BurJuman

Commenting on the transformation, Ghaith Shocair, CEO, BurJuman Mall, said:“This transformation represents far more than a physical redevelopment; it marks a renewed chapter for BurJuman Mall. Over the past years, we have redefined what it means to be a destination that brings people together, strengthening our connection with visitors, tenants, and partners. As we look ahead, with the launch of our new metro entrance and the next phase of our evolution, our focus remains on accessibility, experience, and innovation. Right in the Heart captures this renewed energy as a campaign that reflects who we are today and the direction in which we're headed.”

That direction includes enhanced accessibility with a new metro entrance and a forthcoming elevator at Entrance 3, reflecting the mall's commitment to connectivity at every touchpoint.

Revitalised Retail Mix with Spaces Designed for People

The reimagined BurJuman brings together global retail names, emerging regional concepts, and community-driven spaces in a balanced, modernised mix. Around 70 new additions have joined the mall - including Centrepoint, Puma, Anta, Home Box, R&B, Mia by Tanishq, Emax, Vero Moda, Nysaa, X Beauty, Terranova, Steve Madden, Louis Philippe, Rivoli Group, and Titan Eye+. This uplift has pushed mall occupancy to about 90% and played a key role in strengthening footfall.

Dining has evolved too. The redeveloped food court and The Deck - the outdoor terrace dining area reflect Dubai's appetite for open, social spaces infused with greenery and natural light. These areas now feel like urban hangouts rather than traditional food court zones.

Digital enhancements make the mall feel smarter and more seamless: ticketless paid parking, interactive directories, vertical totems, and digital gift cards streamline the visitor journey.

New Spaces With a Pulse

Two repurposed areas - B Hub and B Hive have become community magnets. B Hive alone sees an average of 10,000 visitors each month and holds a remarkable Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 72%. Designed for collaboration, creativity, events, and leisure, these spaces reinforce BurJuman's shift toward experience-led retail.

Purpose-led Storytelling at Core

While the physical upgrades transform the mall's landscape, BurJuman also revisited its brand essence in 2023. The goal: uplift everyday lives through meaningful experiences. This ethos now guides everything from design decisions to meaningful programming, shaping the mall into a destination that reflects the people and culture around it.

Right in the Heart is the emotional anchor of this evolution - a campaign that positions the mall as an urban centrepoint where lifestyle, culture, and connection intersect. The brand film brings this story to life, rolling out across digital, outdoor, metro, radio, and in-mall channels. The campaign is further supported by a revamped website and experiential installations with QR-enabled storytelling, offering visitors a“then and now” walkthrough of the transformation.

A Dubai Original, Ready for the Future

Centrally located in Bur Dubai with direct metro connectivity and more than 24 million annual visitors, BurJuman Mall remains a vital part of the city's retail ecosystem. With its transformation now complete and its campaign officially launched, the mall steps into a new era - one defined by inclusivity, innovation, and a renewed connection to the many people it serves.