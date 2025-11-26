Dubai: Hatta Winter 2025 Unveils Sky Dining, Cinema Dome And Six New Festivals

Imagine dining suspended in the air, soaking in the views of the majestic Hatta mountains, or watching the latest cinema releases in a specially designed dome nestled in the valley.

These are some of the experiences awaiting visitors at the third edition of Hatta Winter 2025-2026, announced at a press conference on Wednesday. This year's edition introduces several exciting additions that set it apart from previous seasons, with six major festivals.

One of the main additions to this year's Hatta Wadi Hub is the cinema dome. A movie theatre will be installed at the venue, screening the latest cinema releases throughout the event in collaboration with Roxy Cinemas.

Candlelit evenings at Hatta

Weekend visitors to Hatta Wadi Hub will be treated to candlelight evenings featuring distinctive musical performances.

This year's illuminated night trail at Hatta Wadi Hub promises a magical experience for visitors of all ages. The specially designed path lets guests wander through stunning, designated areas and enjoy the beauty of Hatta after dark.

Hatta Wadi Hub is just one of six exciting festivals featured in this year's Hatta Winter, making it a must-visit destination for adventure and culture lovers alike.

Hatta winter festival

Brand Dubai is leading the flagship Hatta Winter Festival under the Dubai Destinations campaign, featuring 30 participating vendors from Hatta and Dubai.

The Brand Dubai store has been enhanced this year through collaboration with six Emirati artists, whose works will be available as products. Visitors can participate in live experiences, selecting artworks to be printed on merchandise.

Pop-up experiences include a collaboration with bakeries at the Hatta Amphitheatre, while weekend community activities will feature sports, wellness, and agricultural experiences for children.

The Young Merchant initiative, in partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for SME Development, will showcase five children's projects from entrepreneurs aged 7 to 13 years.

Running from December 20 to January 1, 2026, at Hatta Heritage Village 4pm to 10pm daily, the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority will present traditional crafts and Emirati identity through local residents' participation. This year's festival places special focus on leather tanning, a craft at risk of disappearing.

A children's theatre and play area featuring AI and technological elements offers modern entertainment, while an outdoor cinema screens classic Emirati series.

Held at Wadi Park throughout December, exclusively features products made by Hatta residents. More than 30 productive families and home-based entrepreneurs will display handcrafted products using locally sourced materials.

The Community Development Authority has added the Henna Centre to showcase local innovations, a majlis for senior citizens to share their experiences with visitors, and cultural entertainment programmes for children.

The Sports Council is organising more than eight events during the winter season, headlined by the Hatta Trail Run featuring distances of 100km, 50km, 30km, and 5km, including children's races.

Other activities include kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, cycling, hiking, and camping experiences.

Celebrating its tenth season, the festival runs from December 27-31 at Hatta Park, featuring 50 Emirati beekeepers and productive families.

Last year attracted more than 10,000 visitors, with organisers hoping to exceed that number this year. Educational workshops suitable for all ages will accompany the honey displays and sales.

Taking place at Leem Lake from January 16-20, the festival will feature 25 farmers from Hatta displaying their agricultural products.

Various workshops and activities suitable for all age groups will celebrate the region's agricultural heritage and promote locally grown produce. The festival programme is backed by significant infrastructure improvements.

A new school accommodating over 1,000 students will be inaugurated next month in coordination with the Ministry of Education. More than 213 residential units are under construction.

Healthcare facilities are expanding with a new hospital under construction and ongoing development of the existing facility. Community amenities include a new wedding hall, the operational Hatta Majlis, and the recently opened Hatta Amphitheatre.

More than 1,000 parking spaces have been provided with shuttle services to festival locations through Park and Ride facilities. Sustainable transport options include bicycle and scooter rentals, complemented by walking paths throughout Hatta.

The Hop On Hop Off service covers seven areas in Hatta, while the Express Lane operates more than 18 daily trips from Dubai. Tourist services provide approximately 27 routes around the Hatta area.

It has also announced that Hatta was selected by an American magazine as one of the best 50 towns around the world, recognition that stems from the leadership's vision for developing this unique region. All initiatives aim to enhance the quality of life for both residents and visitors while preserving Hatta's distinctive character and natural beauty.