New Year's Eve On Dubai Ferry, Abra, Water Taxi: Timings, Special Prices Announced

Planning to watch the New Year Eve fireworks from the Dubai Ferry this year? The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced special offers and premium services of its marine transport services, including the Dubai Ferry, Abra and Water Taxi for December 31, 2025.

Residents, visitors and tourists can enjoy a memorable journey through the marine transport network while witnessing the spectacular carnival-style celebrations launched from Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, Atlantis The Palm, Bluewaters and Jumeirah Beach Residence along Dubai Waterfront.

All three services of the marine transport network will depart between 10pm and 10:30pm on New Year's Eve, with all trips concluding at 1:30am.

Here's how you can avail the services:

Dubai Ferry

Departure from: Marina Mall Marine Transport Station (Dubai Marina), Al Ghubaiba Marine Transport Station and Bluewaters Marine Transport Station

Ticket prices: Dh350 for Silver Class and Dh525 for Gold Class, with a 50 per cent discount for children aged 2 to 10 years and free admission for children under two.

Water Taxi

Departure from: Marina Mall Marine Transport Station

Price: Full-boat booking priced at Dh3,750 for a capacity of 20 passengers, including a designated wheelchair space.

Abra

Departure from: Al Jaddaf, Al Fahidi, Al Ghubaiba and Marina Mall Marine Transport Stations

Ticket prices: A single-ticket fare of Dh150 per person, and complimentary access for children under two years of age.

You can contact 8009090 or email... for more information about the Water Taxi, Dubai Ferry and Abra trips.