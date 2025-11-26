Qatar Showcases Digital Inclusion Index Methodology: MWC25 Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology has presented the country's new Digital Inclusion Index at MWC25 Doha, outlining how the framework will help identify digital gaps and guide evidence-based policymaking.

During a roundtable workshop, experts and regulators reviewed the index's pillars, data-collection methods and evaluation models.

Duha Al Buhendi, Director of Digital Society, said the index is the first of its kind globally and forms part of Qatar's long-running efforts to ensure equal access to digital opportunities.

She noted that a third of the world's population remains offline, underscoring the need for digital-skills investment, which she said can generate significant economic returns.

Al Buhendi highlighted Qatar's progress since 2012 in broadening digital inclusion and said the new index and national plan will help ensure decisions are grounded in accurate data.

Meanwhile, Nouf Al Haddad, Head of Digital Competencies at the ministry, explained the benchmarking methodology, which combines international and national dimensions.

The index draws on secondary data from nearly 100 countries and 16 trusted global indicators covering affordability, digital policy and infrastructure.

She said the 2024 Digital Inclusion Report provides a clear view of strengths, gaps and best practices, while stressing that digital inclusion is a shared responsibility across government, industry, academia and civil society. The index, she added, is designed to support coordinated action and sustainable progress.