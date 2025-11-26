EUR/USD Forecast 26/11: Rallies On Fed Rate Hopes (Video)
- The euro rallied on Tuesday as traders speculated about a potential Federal Reserve shift, though concerns remain over weak U.S. retail sales and global demand. Key resistance and support levels continue to shape expectations for further movement.
The 1.14 level underneath is a floor, if you will, and I think you've got to look at this 200-day EMA sitting just above there with a certain amount of attention as well. I think that could be an interesting place to be playing off of, but if we were to break down below the 1.14 level, it could send this market much lower. In that environment, then I think you see the euro drop to the 1.11 level.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIf we can break above the 1.17 level, that is a bullish sign, but it's not bullish enough for me to be a buyer until we break above 1.18. At that point, though, I would anticipate that 1.18 level to be challenged.Ready to trade our Forex daily forecast? We've shortlisted the best forex broker list for you to check out.
