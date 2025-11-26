LM PAY Announces Preliminary Results For The Third Quarter Of 2025
|
LM Pay S.A.
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results
Warsaw, November 26, 2025 – LM PAY S.A. (ISIN: PLLMPAY00016) is an innovative, technology-driven FinTech company offering embedded finance solutions in the healthcare, beauty and insurance sectors in Poland. The company provides instant and binding credit decisions at the point of service, enabling patients and customers to gain immediate access to essential services as well as convenient consumer financing.
Revenue Development
EBIT Development
Customer Base
Recurring Customers
About LM PAY S.A.
LM PAY S.A. is a fast-growing FinTech company specialising in embedded finance solutions for healthcare, beauty services, and motor insurance in Poland. Its platform is integrated into workflows of over 13,000 clinics, beauty salons and insurance brokers across Poland, simplifying financing for patients and customers while ensuring immediate payments to providers. With more than ten years of market experience and a listing on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (ISIN: PLLMPAY00016), LM PAY is well positioned for continued growth.
Investor Relations & Financial Media in Poland:
LM PAY S.A.
Investor Relations & Financial Media in Germany:
Meister Consulting GmbH
26.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LM Pay S.A.
|Lechicka 23a
|02-156 Warsaw
|Poland
|ISIN:
|PLLMPAY00016
|WKN:
|A3EWU0
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt)
|EQS News ID:
|2236456
|
2236456 26.11.2025 CET/CEST
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment