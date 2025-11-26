Qatar Participates In 55Th Ordinary Session Of Council Of Arab Information Ministers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The State of Qatar participated in the 55th Ordinary Session of the Council of Arab Information Ministers, convened Wednesday at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo.

Director of the Office of International Cooperation and Agreements at Qatar Media Corporation (QMC), Abdullah Ghanem Al Muhannadi, chaired Qatar's delegation at the session.

Discussions focused on reinforcing joint Arab media action in support of Arab issues, particularly the Palestinian cause, alongside a range of media issues at the Arab level.

The session also addressed the recommendations submitted by the Permanent Committee for Arab Media during its 103rd ordinary session, chaired by HE Head of the committee, Abdulrahman bin Nasser Al Obaidan, to the executive bureau of the council in its 21st ordinary session.