Qatar's Permanent Representative To Geneva Participates In Second State Consultations On Post-Conflict International Humanitarian Law

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Office in Geneva HE Dr. Hind Abdalrahman Al Muftah participated Wednesday in the second round of state consultations on international humanitarian law in post-conflict phases, held at the headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Geneva.

In her intervention during the meeting, delivered on behalf of the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the People's Republic of Bangladesh, the Republic of Colombia, and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, as co-chairs of Track III of the Global Initiative on International Humanitarian Law, focused on international humanitarian law and peace, Her Excellency emphasized that the topic under discussion sheds light on one of the most sensitive and decisive moments in the journey of nations: the transitional phase following conflict, during which societies strive to recover, rebuild, and achieve reconciliation, while the impacts of war persist.

Her Excellency explained that international humanitarian law plays a pivotal role during this phase, as its obligations extend beyond the battlefield to include the treatment of detainees, the search for the missing, identification of the deceased, and support for the safe return of displaced persons.

Her Excellency affirmed that laying the foundations for justice and sustainable peace requires states to uphold these commitments.

She noted that Qatar's experience in mediation and post-conflict dialogue has demonstrated that humanitarian law and peacebuilding are not separate tracks, but rather two sides of the same coin.

She pointed out that incorporating humanitarian measures into negotiations, from prisoner exchanges to guarantees of safe return, is what transforms a fragile ceasefire into lasting peace.

Her Excellency further highlighted that integrating international humanitarian law into national legislation, policies, and practices during transitional phases is a key element in the success of post-conflict recovery efforts.

She stressed that these consultations provide an opportunity to exchange practical insights on how to activate international humanitarian law during post-conflict transitions through legal frameworks, policy development, and implementation.

Her Excellency concluded by affirming that peace built on justice, dignity, and compassion is the peace that endures, expressing her appreciation to the International Committee of the Red Cross for leading this important dialogue and for its reminder that the protection of humanity does not end with the cessation of hostilities.