Afghan Refugees' Situation In Neighbouring Countries Worsening: Kabir

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Minister of Refugees and Repatriations (MoRR) has said that with the arrival of winter, the challenges facing returning refugees have increased and the situation of Afghan migrants who remain in neighboring countries is also a matter of concern.

In a post on X, the ministry wrote that Minister Mawlawi Abdul Kabir met with the UNDP Deputy and Head of Crisis Management, Shoko Noda.

According to sources, the meeting focused on assistance for returnees and sustainable, long-term solutions for refugees within Afghanistan.

Shoko Noda reaffirmed that Afghanistan remains a priority for the United Nations Development Programme and noted that efforts are underway to develop permanent solutions to the difficulties faced by Afghan refugees.

Noda stated that, given the skills and capacities of returning refugees, they can become active members of society and she emphasized efforts to create a suitable working environment for them.

The UNDP delegation also proposed establishing a joint committee with the MoRR to strengthen coordination and improve support for returnees.

During the meeting, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir thanked the United Nations for its continued assistance to Afghans.

He reiterated that with winter approaching, returnees face increasing difficulties, and the conditions of Afghan refugees in neighboring countries remain worrying.

He added that alongside short-term aid, the Islamic Emirate is implementing a plan to provide permanent housing for refugees and has requested international support for this initiative.

He noted that the ministry has begun distributing aid to vulnerable returnees and urged UN agencies to continue supporting Afghan refugees.

