Theamou By Theo Announces Global Revival Of The Original Olympic Games And Operation PAME BROSTA At Athens Fashion Week

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- TheaMou by Theo (“My Goddess” in Greek), the creative umbrella uniting MeaDea by Theo, Iellele by Theo, MiDiosa by Theo, and aligned cultural initiatives, presented its Ancient Greek Goddess & Warrior Collection at Athens Fashion Week on November 14th, 2025. Founder, Sam Stathis, used the Athens Fashion Week stage to officially launch operation PAME BROSTA (Moving forward in Greek) and announce the global revival of the ORIGINAL OLYMPIC GAMES.

Three Olympic Angels by Theo, each a crowned national beauty queen (Miss Greece-Star Hellas, Stella Mihailidou, Miss Italia, Federica Rizza, and Miss Netherlands, Elize DeJong), opened the runway show, symbolizing the revival of the True Flame of Greece through divine femininity and courageous elegance.

The Collection, Inspired by Genesis, the first spark of creation and expressed through TheaMou's feminine ethos, MeaDea by Theo transformed ancient Greek symbolism into a forward-facing modern form. The collection blended ancient-Greek-inspired evening gowns with structured, warrior-like prêt-à-porter silhouettes, honoring Greece's timeless spirit while projecting the Light of Beginnings into the future of global fashion.

The show launched Operation PAME (Πάμε -“Let's Go!”), a global cultural initiative calling upon Hellenes and Philhellenes worldwide to reignite the flame of unity, excellence, love, and wisdom.

Through fashion, TheaMou connects the world with the True Light of Greece (Φως του Αληθινού - Phos tou Alithino): the light of enlightenment, creation, inner beauty, and divine purpose.

The movement is guided by the Five Divine Human Characteristics:

1. Body & Beauty - Soma (Σώμα): Harmony of physical presence, grace, and presentation.

2. Mind & Wisdom - Sofia (Σοφία): Intelligence, clarity, and learned excellence.

3. Heart & Soul - Psihi (Ψυχή): Emotional, spiritual, and moral essence.

4. Courage - Tharos (Θάρρος): Bravery to act, protect truth, and lead with strength.

5. Purpose & Vision - Skopos (Σκοπός): The inner compass guiding meaning, destiny, and contribution.

Building on momentum from their New York Fashion Week debut and a strategic alliance with Prada, this Athens presentation bridges Greece, the USA, and the global diaspora from Olympia to Los Angeles carrying the True Flame of creativity, education, entrepreneurship, and sustainable prosperity.

This Athens Fashion Week showcase represented far more than a runway presentation, it unified the three pillars of the movement: TheaMou's cultural vision, the Olympic Angels by Theo, and the launch of Operation PAME. Its deeper mission is to discover, develop, and elevate new designers onto the global stage, just as MeaDea by Theo was introduced and brought forward internationally.

About TheaMou (“My Goddess”)

TheaMou is the artistic and cultural umbrella uniting MeaDea by Theo, Iellele by Theo, MiDiosa by Theo, and aligned global initiatives.

Its mission is to revive the divine feminine, elegance with strength, beauty with purpose, through fashion, art, education, wellness, and enlightened entrepreneurship. TheaMou honors Greece's heritage while empowering a new generation to rise with dignity, courage, and vision.

About Olympic Angels by Theo

(WCRF + Chariot Resurrection + Magna Graecia included)

Olympic Angels by Theo is a global cultural revival movement-not a pageant - created to restore the ancient Greek ideal of the complete human and to resurrect the founding Olympic traditions that shaped civilization. The initiative establishes Olympic-level competition at the local, regional, national, and international levels, culminating each year in Finals in Olympia, Greece, honoring God, virtue, and the timeless values of Magna Graecia.

A core pillar of the mission is the revival of the Original Olympic Games, led in partnership with the World Chariot Racing Federation (WCRF), to bring back the first and most iconic event of antiquity - Olympic chariot racing. Through this resurrection, Olympic Angels serve as ambassadors of heritage, bridging ancient Olympia with the modern world and reconnecting Greece, the diaspora, and Philhellenes to the True Flame.

About Operation PAME (Πάμε -“Let's Go!”) Movement

Operation PAME is an international call to Hellenes, the Greek diaspora, and Philhellenes worldwide to reviveOperation PAME is an international call to Hellenes, the Greek diaspora, and Philhellenes worldwide to revive the True Light of Greece-unity, wisdom, love, excellence, and creativity.

Launched by Theometrics Global and championed by the Olympic Angels by Theo, PAME reconnects the world with the flame that began in ancient Olympia and continues through modern education, entrepreneurship,