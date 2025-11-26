Solana (SOL) Stalls At $135 Puts Industry's Spotlight On Geefi (GEE), Now Reporting 60% Of Phase 1 Sold Out

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KINGSTOWN, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a major early milestone for the project, GeeFi has announced that Phase 1 of its GEE Token presale is already 60% sold out just days after launch. The surge in demand highlights strong investor enthusiasm and positions GeeFi for a powerful entry into the next stage of its growth.









Solana has been dominating the crypto news cycle, thanks to an incredible streak of institutional investment. For 19 consecutive days, Solana ETFs have seen massive inflows, totaling over $476 million. This has certainly created a lot of excitement, but a closer look reveals a more complicated picture. Despite the flood of institutional money, Solana's price is still down nearly 30% from its recent high, highlighting the extreme volatility that still plagues the project.

As investors hunt for opportunities with more reliable growth, a new project called GeeFi is emerging as a powerful alternative, built on real-world utility and stability.

The Problem with Solana's Volatility

The recent surge in ETF inflows shows strong institutional belief in Solana, but it also exposes one of its main weaknesses: a heavy reliance on big-money investors. This dependence makes the token's price highly unpredictable. When institutional sentiment shifts, it can lead to massive sell-offs that leave retail investors in a tough spot. Furthermore, Solana operates in a fiercely competitive Layer-1 market, where it constantly has to fight for its position. For long-term investors looking for steady growth, this combination of volatility and intense competition creates a high-risk environment.





GeeFi: A Focus on Stability and Real Utility

In contrast to the speculative nature of many large-cap altcoins, GeeFi offers a clear and stable path to growth. Its value is rooted in a practical, user-focused ecosystem, not just market hype. GeeFi empowers its users with a secure, non-custodial wallet, ensuring you always have full control over your assets. The platform is designed to generate real, predictable returns. For instance, GeeFi's upcoming staking feature will offer an impressive APR of up to 55%. This provides a consistent way to earn passive income, making it a much more dependable option for long-term investors.

An Unmissable Presale Opportunity

While Solana's price continues its unpredictable dance, the GeeFi Token (GEE) presale is showing powerful momentum. The project has already sold more than 6.2 million tokens and raised over $300,000, flying past 60% of its Phase 1 fundraising goal. This strong demand signals a growing trend of investors moving away from volatile assets and toward projects with solid fundamentals and significant growth potential.

This is a limited-time chance to get in early on a project that many analysts believe could be the next $3 token. An investment of $1,000 at the current price could potentially become $60,000. The GEE token is currently priced at just $0.05, but this price is set to increase in the next phase. Buying now locks in the lowest possible entry point, maximizing your potential for substantial returns.





A Unified Ecosystem for Modern Crypto Users

GeeFi is building a platform designed to simplify crypto for everyone. The upcoming GeeFi HUB will serve as your all-in-one dashboard for managing your digital asset portfolio. It will integrate directly with the GeeFi DEX, a decentralized exchange being built for fast, secure, and low-cost trading across multiple blockchains. The GeeFi Wallet, which is the core of this ecosystem, is already live for Android (with an iOS version launching soon) and supports over 14 networks. The team has been developing this project since 2023, with a clear roadmap and consistent progress.

GeeFi also rewards its supporters with a referral program that gives you a 5% bonus in GEE tokens. While Solana battles for market dominance, GeeFi is building a stable and rewarding ecosystem that many see as the next 100x gem.

