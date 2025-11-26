Streetlight Foundation Partners With Plainville Family Farms To Donate 500 Turkeys To Families In Need

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- In a heartfelt effort to uplift communities during the holiday season, Streetlight Foundation is proud to announce its partnership with Plainville Family Farms to donate 500 turkeys to families in need throughout Los Angeles. This warm and generous collaboration reflects Streetlight Foundation's ongoing mission to provide hope, dignity, and essential support to those facing hardship.

This week's distribution will ensure that families across Los Angeles, including those supported by food banks, shelters, recovery homes, and homeless outreach programs will enjoy a nourishing holiday meal. Turkeys will also be distributed to organizations feeding the homeless and serving struggling communities throughout Southern California, extending the impact beyond Los Angeles.“Giving back is at the heart of everything we do,” said Streetlight Foundation Board Chairman, Trevis Smith.“This partnership allows us to offer not just food, but a moment of joy, comfort, and normalcy to families who need it the most.”

The Streetlight Mission is Rooted from Compassion and Community! Streetlight Foundation's mission goes far beyond holiday giving. The organization has become a vital lifeline for Americans, aiding individuals and families facing some of life's most difficult challenges. Their year-round services include: Substance Abuse Rehabilitation (Primary Focus): Providing access to 30-, 60-, and 90-day drug and alcohol treatment programs for individuals without insurance, ensuring they receive the help they need to reclaim their lives. - Homeless Support & Food Assistance: Delivering meals, resources, and emergency support to homeless individuals and families across Southern California. -Family Support Services: Offering rent and mortgage assistance, utilities grants, and childcare grants for families fighting financial instability during their treatment. - Community Recovery & Wellness Programs: Guiding Americans through addiction, financial hardship, and emotional recovery with compassion and hands-on support.

The 500-turkey donation symbolizes Streetlight's unwavering belief that no family should face the holidays hungry or alone. By joining forces with Plainville Family Farms, a company known for its commitment to ethical farming and community generosity, Streetlight continues to shine hope into the lives of those who need it most.