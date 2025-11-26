Sodexo - Conditions For Obtaining Or Consulting The Preparatory Documents For The Combined Shareholders Meeting Of December 16, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Regulated Information

Issy-les-Moulineaux, November 26, 2025

Sodexo: December 16, 2025 Combined Shareholders Meeting

Conditions for obtaining or consulting the preparatory documents.

Participation in the meeting.

The Combined Shareholders Meeting of Sodexo will be held on Tuesday, December 16, 2025 at 3:30 pm (Paris time) at the Auditorium of La Seine Musicale – 1 Ile Seguin – 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

The Preliminary Notice of Meeting, including the agenda, the proposed resolutions submitted to shareholders by the Board of Directors and a description of the options available for shareholders to participate in and vote at the Shareholders Meeting and exercising their rights, was published on October 31, 2025, in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO – French bulletin of legal notices).

The Notice of Meeting for this Shareholders Meeting will be published in the BALO and the French legal gazette Les Affiches Parisiennes on November 28, 2025.

The documents and information related to this Shareholders Meeting are made available to shareholders in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions. Information referred to in Article

R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code and the Fiscal 2025 Universal Registration Document (filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) on October 31, 2025) can be consulted on the Company's website, in the section dedicated to the Shareholders Meeting (link ).

For Shareholders who cannot attend the Shareholders Meeting, this event will be broadcast live on Sodexo's website ( com) and will also be available for replay.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the leader in Food and Services, shaping better everyday experiences at every moment in life: work, heal, learn and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. With its services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all. Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures



24.1 billion euros Fiscal 2025

consolidated revenues

426,000 employees as at August 31, 2025 #2 France-based private employer worldwide

43 countries

80 million consumers served daily 8.3 billion euro in market capitalization

(as at October 22, 2025)





