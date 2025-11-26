MEDIA ADVISORY: Workers Owed Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars In Unpaid Wages Demand Action From The Ministry Of Labour
What: Stop Wage Theft rally
When: Saturday, November 29 at 1:15 pm
Where: Ministry of Labour, 400 University Avenue, Toronto
Who: Workers who have been issued“Orders to Pay” by the Ministry of Labour will be on hand to speak to their experiences.
Visuals: Colourful signs with outstanding wage theft amounts owed as well as enlarged versions of Ministry of Labour“Orders to Pay.”
About the Workers' Action Centre
The Workers' Action Centre is a member-led organization of non-union workers who organize to improve employment and labour legislation and enforce workplace rights. Its recent report on the wage theft crisis is available here.
For more information please contact:
Pam Frache at 416-578-3472 (cell)
