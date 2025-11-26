MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Indy Auto Man is increasing its support for local entrepreneurs by offering expert business help alongside a selection of dependable used commercial trucks and vans. The dealer shares expertise on how used commercial vehicles build a foundation for business success and offers insights on the assets the U.S. government offers to entrepreneurs.

One inspiring example of the startup's breakthrough in Indiana is The Elderberry Co. of New Albany, named among the leaders of the Indiana Chamber's Small Businesses of the Year in 2025 and founded less than a decade ago by Jenny Watson.

Jenny initially crafted homemade elderberry syrup to boost her young son's health, and now the company has grown into a multimillion-dollar wellness retailer. The Elderberry Co. employs 16 people and offers over 40 products, demonstrating how passion and community connection can fuel business growth.

Starting from the ground up, entrepreneurs like J.Watson face many challenges, including primary financial resources, raw materials supply, logistics, and transportation. And at first glance, the initial investments look overwhelmingly high. However, with a smart approach, they can be cut by half or even two-thirds. Instead of buying brand-new, top-of-the-line equipment, costs can be lowered by choosing high-quality units on the seasonal sales, such as during Black Friday. For transportation, options include using a family auto or purchasing a pre-owned commercial truck.

Recognizing the important role small businesses play in Indiana's economy, Indy Auto Man is stepping up to support local entrepreneurs. The dealer carries a comprehensive range of quality used commercial vehicles to answer the specific requirements of small business owners across the state.

An added benefit for businesses buying used commercial vehicles is the Section 179 tax deduction. This allows companies to deduct the full purchase price of qualifying commercial trucks and vans placed in service during the tax year. This significantly reduces the overall cost, freeing up cash flow to invest in business development. As Victor Figlin points out,“Buying used auto doesn't mean compromising on quality. Our inspected stock of commercial vehicles lets business owners take advantage of tax deductions and save money while getting a reliable workhorse.”

Eugene Gorin, co-founder and General Manager at Indy Auto Man, emphasizes the importance of supporting local businesses:“We see firsthand how a reliable commercial fleet can be a game-changer for entrepreneurs launching and scaling their undertaking. Whether it's a cargo van for deliveries or a passenger van for service teams, Indy Auto Man is dedicated to providing affordable, high-quality options that help businesses operate efficiently and cost-effectively.”

Indiana startups, drawing inspiration from success stories such as The Elderberry Co., may find that securing a dependable commercial vehicle is a key initial move. And Indy Auto Man's inventory is well-suited to the most active small business sectors in Indiana. In addition to sales, the dealership offers repair and maintenance services, supporting the continuous operation of commercial vehicles.

For many new businesses, financing the right vehicle that fits the company's operational model and budget can be a daunting task. Taking this into account, Indy Auto Man dealership collaborates with local lenders to offer flexible financing solutions and trade-in options, making commercial vehicles more accessible.

From initially purchasing a used van for local deliveries to expanding to a full commercial fleet to cover logistics in Indiana and surrounding states, Indy Auto Man offers continuous support, maintenance, financing solutions, and customization services. Partnering with businesses every step of the way, the dealership helps ensure the long-term growth and operational success of any undertaking.

