Raceway Car Wash Launches 'Clean Cars, Full Plates' Holiday Fundraiser Benefiting St. Vincent De Paul Of Arizona

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Raceway Car Wash is proud to announce the launch of“Clean Cars, Full Plates,” a charitable initiative supporting St. Vincent de Paul of Arizona (SVDP) and their mission to feed, clothe, house, and heal individuals and families in need.

From November 25 through December 31, 2025, Raceway Car Wash will donate 100% of car wash purchase proceeds made exclusively through the fundraiser landing page at RacewayCarWash/FullPlates.

The campaign officially kicks off during SVDP's annual Turkey Tuesday event on November 25, bringing the community together to drive awareness and support for neighbors experiencing food insecurity - both during the holidays, and beyond.

“This time of year, while the most joyous for some, can be the hardest for others,” said Tim Barrett, Raceway's Managing Director.“By partnering with Saint Vincent de Paul for 'Clean Cars, Full Plates,' we're inviting our guests to wash their car and help fill the plates of families who rely on these essential services.”

SVDP serves thousands daily across Arizona with hot meals, food boxes, shelter, clothing, medical care, and other essential support. Raceway Car Wash's fundraiser will help fuel these services at a critical time of year.

Community members can participate by purchasing any wash package through the dedicated link: RacewayCarWash/FullPlates. Every wash makes a difference.

For more information about the fundraiser or to support the cause, visit RacewayCarWash/FullPlates.