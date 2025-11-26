403
Seven Of Author Geary Reid Books Into The Finalist For Kingdom Books Awards 2025
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- We are excited to announce that Geary Reid has been selected as a finalist for the 2025 Kingdom Book Awards - a tremendous honor that recognizes his impact, excellence, and Kingdom influence through storytelling.
Kingdom Book Awards
Seven (7) of Geary Reid books have made it as a finalist in the following categories: Ministry, Restoration, Education, Business and Finance, Leadership, Media, and Health and Wellness.
This is a significant journey, since many authors submitted their books, but not all books after evaluations made their way to the finalist. At this stage, probably, Geary Reid may be the author with the most books into the 2025 Kingdom Book Awards ceremony which will be held in Pittsburgh, USA, for April 2026. This is a significant journey for Geary Reid, who is an author of 104 non fiction books.
Within recent times, many people and organizations have benefited from the wisdom contained in his books.
The books which Rev. Geary Reid submitted to Kingdom Books Awards fit into many of the awarding categories. This is a great testimony to the wide range of books he authored.
Since the evaluators have completed their assessment of each books submitted and identified which books made their way to the finalist, then people are now expected to vote for the books authored by various authors.
Every Vote Counts!
On the night of 25th April 2026, the winners for the various awarding categories will be announced. Since seven of Geary Reid books made it into the finalist, then it is anticipated that he will be among the winners.
All of his books are available in eBook and paperback formats. For more information about Geary Reid and his books, please use the following contact information: Amazon ( ), the website ( ), Facebook: ReidnLearn, Email:..., and Mobile #: 592-645-2240.
