Proud Moment For Every Indian: HM Amit Shah On Hosting 2030 Commonwealth Games In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Nov 26 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the announcement of Ahmedabad being chosen as the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, noting that the announcement is a proud moment for every Indian.

“The credit is due to the country's robust sports infrastructure and long-term investment in athlete development for winning the bid. The announcement is a proud moment for every Indian,” said the Home Minister.

Earlier, Ahmedabad was officially chosen as the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. The announcement came at the conclusion of the Commonwealth Sports General Assembly held in Glasgow.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel called it an“unparalleled moment of pride” for the state, adding that the event will accelerate Gujarat's emergence as India's sporting capital and strengthen the vision of a“Viksit Bharat”.

Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mansukh Mandaviya added that the Games will serve as a celebration of India's development journey and reaffirm the nation's commitment to using sports as a tool for national growth.

He emphasised that the event will further boost India's capacity to host sustainable and inclusive global sports competitions.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi described the moment as a“historic honour”, assuring the world that Gujarat is fully prepared to welcome athletes and delegates with world-class facilities, efficient systems and India's trademark hospitality.

He stressed that the Games will reflect Gujarat's core values of unity, sustainability and excellence.

“This victory is rooted in years of vision and consistent effort. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push to strengthen India's sporting culture, along with the relentless work of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, has propelled India to this global sporting stage. Their combined leadership paved the way for Ahmedabad to be selected for the centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games,” he said.

The 2030 Games hold special significance. As the Commonwealth prepares to mark 100 years of sporting excellence and collective progress, India's hosting of the centenary event becomes a symbol of ambition and unity across the Commonwealth movement.

The announcement also drew praise from across the global sporting community. PT Usha, president of the Commonwealth Games Association of India, said hosting the centenary edition will strengthen ties among Commonwealth nations and lay the foundation for the next century of sporting collaboration.

Donald Rukare, interim president of Commonwealth Sport, said Ahmedabad's selection is a“defining moment” for the movement, highlighting India's scale, energy and readiness for a future-centric Games. Ahmedabad's bid was anchored by the theme“New Age Games for a New Century”, built on principles of affordability, accessibility, inclusivity and long-term legacy.

The heart of the event will be the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave, one of Asia's largest multi-sport complexes. The venue will be supported by the Gujarat Police Academy in Karai and the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Naranpura, along with integrated transport, modern athlete housing and advanced digital infrastructure.

The Games will also set new benchmarks for sustainability, with renewable-energy-powered venues, low-emission transport and zero-waste management systems. Para-sports will be an integral part of the event, reinforcing India's commitment to inclusivity.

Hosting the Commonwealth Games 2030 aligns closely with national reforms introduced under the National Sports Policy 2025, the National Sports Governance Act 2025 and the amended National Anti-Doping Bill.

These changes have strengthened transparency, governance and athlete welfare, helping India present a more powerful, credible bid. The path to securing the Games was a structured and collaborative process. It began in January 2025 with a formal invitation from Commonwealth Sport and included multiple high-level evaluations, technical presentations, and on-ground assessments in Ahmedabad.

The bid was presented by senior officials from the Gujarat government, the Centre and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, whose coordinated efforts impressed the General Assembly.

The centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad will honour tradition, celebrate the present and shape the future of the Commonwealth sporting movement. It represents not just a sporting event but a transformative chapter for Gujarat and for India's journey toward“Viksit Bharat 2047”.